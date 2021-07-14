Manchester United have reduced the ticket prices for their Old Trafford pre-season games against Brentford and Everton.

United were initially charging £30 for an adult ticket, through various categories, including £10 for under-16s.

However, they have now revised those figures.

Adult tickets are now available for £20, and all concessions are £10 - apart from under-16s who can go to the games for nothing.

Any fan who has already bought tickets at the higher costs can either relocate to a premium executive seat free of charge, or have a refund.

United also say there will be an away allocation for the games.

They play Brentford on Wednesday, 28 July and Everton on Saturday, 7 August.