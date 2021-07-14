Man Utd reduce prices for Brentford and Everton friendlies
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Manchester United have reduced the ticket prices for their Old Trafford pre-season games against Brentford and Everton.
United were initially charging £30 for an adult ticket, through various categories, including £10 for under-16s.
However, they have now revised those figures.
Adult tickets are now available for £20, and all concessions are £10 - apart from under-16s who can go to the games for nothing.
Any fan who has already bought tickets at the higher costs can either relocate to a premium executive seat free of charge, or have a refund.
United also say there will be an away allocation for the games.
They play Brentford on Wednesday, 28 July and Everton on Saturday, 7 August.