Rafael Benitez has been speaking to the media for the first time since being named Everton manager.

Here are the key lines from the new Toffees boss:

- The "small club" comment was a long time ago and he says he will "fight for Everton every single game"

- He added that the club is "getting bigger and bigger" and feels the team "can challenge and compete" this season

- When asked about his targets, he says he wants to improve on last season, adding "if I am happy, the fans will be very happy too"

- He said he will look at "filling in gaps" for players needed and admits "something is missing" in terms of culture and winning mentality from last season

- He wouldn't be drawn on the future of James Rodriguez but says Seamus Coleman would make a good captain, although he didn't absolutely confirm his choice of skipper

