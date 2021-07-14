Benitez will 'fight' for every Everton game
- Published
Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport
Rafael Benitez has been speaking to the media for the first time since being named Everton manager.
Here are the key lines from the new Toffees boss:
- The "small club" comment was a long time ago and he says he will "fight for Everton every single game"
- He added that the club is "getting bigger and bigger" and feels the team "can challenge and compete" this season
- When asked about his targets, he says he wants to improve on last season, adding "if I am happy, the fans will be very happy too"
- He said he will look at "filling in gaps" for players needed and admits "something is missing" in terms of culture and winning mentality from last season
- He wouldn't be drawn on the future of James Rodriguez but says Seamus Coleman would make a good captain, although he didn't absolutely confirm his choice of skipper