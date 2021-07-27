As soon as Burnley signed Wayne Hennessey to provide competition for Nick Pope, a loan move for Bailey Peacock-Farrell became inevitable.

At the age of 24, he needs regular first-team football to continue his development and help him retain his place in the Northern Ireland squad.

He’s been limited to four Premier League starts in his two seasons with the Clarets.

Adam Phillips is yet to play for the Burnley senior team and will be 24 by the time his third loan spell with Morecambe comes to an end.

He contributed ten goals in the first half of last season for the Shrimps, before spending the second half of the season with Accrington Stanley.

Both Peacock-Farrell and Phillips will benefit greatly from regular League One football next season.