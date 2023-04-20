Who is Leicester's toughest ever player?
We asked our fan writer to pick the toughest player they'd seen play for Leicester and Wes Morgan got the nod.
Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:
David: Without a shadow of a doubt the toughest player to pull on a Leicester shirt was Steve Walsh. He holds (or held) the record for the most red cards in English professional football. Wolves was always guaranteed to be tasty, Walsh v Bull. Mr Leicester City, I will also never forget his tackle on David Hopkin in the 1996 play-off final too.
Gary: Bobby Roberts - hard, tough wing-half with a powerful shot.
Bill: Toughest City player without doubt was Frank Large, closely followed by Len Chalmers.
Gary: Graham Cross was as hard as nails - well named “The Tank”.