Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is a doubt after sustaining an ankle injury on Nations League duty with Serbia.

Defender Antonee Robinson could return from a similar issue, while Joao Palhinha serves a one-match ban for collecting five yellow cards.

Newcastle United duo Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes will both be involved, with the former returning after missing four games with a hamstring injury.

Record signing Alexander Isak misses out with a minor thigh issue.

Chris Wood and Allan Saint-Maximin will face fitness tests, while Emil Krafth, Jonjo Shelvey and Karl Darlow remain out.

