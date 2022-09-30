Fulham v Newcastle: Team news
- Published
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is a doubt after sustaining an ankle injury on Nations League duty with Serbia.
Defender Antonee Robinson could return from a similar issue, while Joao Palhinha serves a one-match ban for collecting five yellow cards.
Newcastle United duo Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes will both be involved, with the former returning after missing four games with a hamstring injury.
Record signing Alexander Isak misses out with a minor thigh issue.
Chris Wood and Allan Saint-Maximin will face fitness tests, while Emil Krafth, Jonjo Shelvey and Karl Darlow remain out.
Predict who will make the Fulham line-up