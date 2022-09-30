M﻿ikel Arteta says Gabriel Jesus needs no extra motivation to perform in the north London derby after he was snubbed from the Brazil squad in the recent international break.

J﻿esus saw new Tottenham forward Richarlison score in the friendly victory over Jamaica and seems unlikely to make the World Cup squad, despite an impressive start to life with the Gunners.

A﻿rteta, though, believes his striker has the right mentality to keep a high level for his club side.

"﻿It's about understanding how he is taking the news, how he is feeling and how we can help him," Arteta said. "It's about putting his head down and taking it on the chin.

"﻿The only thing he can do is to try to keep playing at the level he's been at - or better - and make it difficult for the national team to leave him out."

J﻿esus' arrival has been the catalyst for Arsenal's surge to the top of the table this season and Arteta says the move was "made easy" by Jesus' attitude.

"﻿It was a team effort to talk with him and introduce the project to him and what his role would be in the club," said Arteta.

"The trust and connection we had with him already helped, and then it was up to him to decide. The immediate reaction was very positive and he made it very easy for us."