Newcastle manger Eddie Howe speaking to BBC Sport: "It has been a long time coming. We have had a long wait for the second win of the season.

"Right from the start we had a good feeling, with good energy, and created chances early on. Obviously the red card made it easier but I am very pleased with the players' response. Their attitude - we wanted more, we weren't happy with what we had, always trying to score.

"It's been a very difficult two weeks, obviously we have had the international break with players going away, but we have also had a bit of illness in the camp, so it's been a mixed two weeks but it didn't show in our performance."