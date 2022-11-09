“I am a privileged man, to be here and to win,” said Unai Emery, looking slightly weary but still remarkably dapper after spending the last couple of hours prompting his team on a supercharged afternoon at Villa Park.

Many of the fans probably felt even more privileged – for a large section of them it would have been the first time they’d seen Villa beat Manchester United in a League match there. You’d imagine their previous manager would have particularly wanted to be the one to break that specific run – and a penny might have been poor value for Steven Gerrard’s thoughts on Sunday anyway, if he tuned in to watch the team he assembled put on a display that seemed beyond them only a few weeks ago.

It was the second time since Gerrard’s departure that Villa had given their home supporters a jab of adrenaline, and it is becoming essential to beat the pre-match traffic near Villa Park – 3-0 up in 14 minutes against Brentford, 2-0 in 11 on Sunday.

With Emery an urgent presence on the touchline and Tyrone Mings his dominant field commander, Villa’s confident tone was set by Leon Bailey’s strong run and crisp finish. Even the party pieces came out, Emi Martinez indulging in some headed keepy-uppys. The show will keep Villa’s home fans warm until the next home game – or Christmas which, bizarrely, comes first.

However, Emery’s quick mind was already moving on, as he stated: “At home it was a perfect match. But they did it against Brentford as well, and drew against Manchester City. Here is fantastic: the players have the best qualities. My challenge is away, because away our result wasn’t good. Now we need to keep consistent.”

Villa will spend the rest of the week on the move – to Old Trafford for the League Cup tie and perhaps more significantly to Brighton on Sunday – and Emery has studied what happened just before he arrived, when Villa’s away support turned up at Newcastle but were left to wonder whether their team had.

He explained that there is no need for his team to have a distinct approach for away games – they need only to transpose what they do at home.

“The idea is to keep the same style, the same capacity," Emery said. "This challenge is going to be tough for us, to find regularity in our style and personality, and show we can in our next match.”

Unai Emery’s Villa Roadshow, on tour, coming soon.