Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

It was good to see a better performance from Wolves this weekend, although it wasn't all three points against Brentford. It was crucial the club got some points on the board after the embarrassing home defeat by Leicester.

However, the main talking point will be the late red card for Diego Costa. The veteran striker stupidly headbutted Brentford defender Ben Mee after getting into a tussle on the edge of the area. It was pure petulance from Costa and frustrating for Wolves, especially as it was in the 97th minute. No excuses for this one.

This once again puts Wolves in a difficult and frustrating position with their front line. Injuries at Wolves are bad at the minute and suspensions like this do not help.

Forward players such as Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic currently have long-term injuries and cannot replace Costa during his suspension. Raul Jimenez is due to fly back to England soon after recovering in Mexico recently. However, the Mexican's situation seems to be a mystery with very little information being published about his injury.

It won't be a straightforward decision for interim boss Steve Davis as Wolves lack a like-for-like number nine replacement. It leaves Wolves in a tricky position ahead of two crucial home games before the World Cup break.