Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has said it is "important" for him to "feel that I deserve a new contract".

T﻿he Italian's deal at Spurs expires in the summer, and when asked about his future on Friday, he said: "When you start a path with a club, the dream is to stay here for many years and try to build something important.

"I think it's very important the relationship you create with the players, the club and the environment around you.

"I﻿t's important to feel that I deserve a new contract. To sign a new contract with this club, I have to feel this. We will talk with the club and find the best solution."

C﻿onte also said he will hold a review of the first half of the season with managing director Fabio Paratici and owner Daniel Levy to "discuss the positive and negative things and what we can improve".

"Every time we speak, we always speak together. They are always good conversations," he added.

"There is only one target: to improve on and off the pitch, and then find the best solution in every moment. Until now, we've worked with only this target to improve and find a good way to bring this club forward".