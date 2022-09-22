Behich helps Socceroos to victory as Anaku denied Uganda debut

Dundee United left-back Aziz Behich helped World Cup-bound Australia bid farewell to their fans with a 1-0 win over New Zealand in a friendly in Brisbane.

It was Australia's first match since beating Peru to secure their place at Qatar and last at home before the showpiece, where they will face reigning champions France, Tunisia and Denmark in Group D.

Behich was substituted four minutes from time, with winger Awer Mabil hitting the winner in the first half with a long-range strike.

The two teams meet again in Auckland on Sunday as Australia celebrates the centenary of their first international match, which was against their neighbours in 1922.

T﻿here was disappointment, however, for Behich's Tannadice team-mate Sadat Anaku as he missed out on a Ugunda debut due to a visa issue that prevented him entering Libya to join the squad.

T﻿he 21-year-old forward will return to training at Tannadice, and the club "thanks the efforts of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations and look forward to Sadat being called into future squads".