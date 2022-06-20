Barcelona to face Man City in charity match
"We're here to officially announce that on the 24th of August, there will be a charity match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City" to raise awareness about ALS.— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 20, 2022
— Juan Carlos Unzué pic.twitter.com/oskefByBFI
Barça vs Manchester City— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 20, 2022
ALS charity friendly
August 24, 2022
Camp Nou pic.twitter.com/hfUI7Aionb
