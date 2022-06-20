Brighton have signed winger Benicio Baker-Boaitey on a permanent deal from Porto.

The 18-year-old joined the Seagulls on loan in January but has now signed a deal until June 2023.

He will work with the club's under-23 squad.

"Since he came on loan in January, Benicio has shown his ability and worked hard in both training and matches to earn the move," said under-23 manager Andrew Crofts.

"We are really looking forward to working with him on his ongoing development this coming season."