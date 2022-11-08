B﻿y Paul McNicoll, The Dode Fox Podcast, external

Boxing Day 1992 was the last time Dundee United won at Celtic Park, and the most recent meeting between the sides ended Dundee United 0-9 Celtic.

With all of that in mind it was not the most positive trip through to Glasgow for Arabs on Saturday. Five minutes in and I was seriously questioning why I had parted with £35 for this “pleasure”.

It was worth sticking around for though, kind of. Of course, it was a backs to the wall performance, it always is through there, but somehow we reached the 90th minute level at 2-2.

The next four minutes, though, showed why we are bottom of the league. We don’t deal with a corner, don’t pick up the opposition’s main striker, and lo and behold, the 5ft 7in giant that is Kyogo Furuhashi actually stoops to head home from five yards out, unmarked.

Liel Abada then puts the final nail in the coffin on the day when the United defence failed to deal with a simple straight ball up the park.

Troubling times at Tannadice and the team simply have to beat Killie on Wednesday. For all manner of reasons.