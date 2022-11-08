Pep Lijnders says reports Liverpool is up for sale will not distract players as they begin their Carabao Cup defence.

J﻿urgen Klopp's assistant has vowed to "pay back" fans for their support this season and sticking by the team in difficult spells.

S﻿peaking before Wednesday's third-round tie against Derby County, Lijnders said: "There was a little talk between Jurgen and me, then we start focusing. It's a big game coming up and, I have to say, I love this competition.

"This competition means so much for us, not just because last year we won it but if there is one competition that represents the whole club, not just the first team, it’s this one. So I can’t wait.

"As we proved last year, this competition gives moments for talents and for our scouting department as well. If one thing was proven last year, we will need the full squad again to compete if we want to go for the cups. We are going to use that, as always, because we want to play with full power. We think that is possible with the team we selected and created.

"I want to give a big compliment to the fans. It’s arrogant to think football always goes in your direction. There will be difficult spells, there will be difficult phases in the season for each club. The fans who stood behind us - how they support, how they shout - we will pay them back, that’s for sure.

"This relationship between fans and the team can create something really good. It’s not easy when it doesn’t go your way, but with a little bit of help here and there, it can come back."