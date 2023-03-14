Klopp on Bajcetic injury, Liverpool's '1% chance' and Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking before the second leg of Liverpool's Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Stefan Bajcetic faces a spell on the sidelines with a "stress response" injury in his adductor, while Klopp confirmed Jordan Henderson is unavailable through illness.

  • He is under no illusions of the difficulty facing Liverpool, but said "if there is only 1% chance I would like to give it a try".

  • He admitted "three weeks ago the tie was done" but said he respects the competition and Madrid too much to not give it a go.

  • After the loss to Bournemouth, Klopp said "if we can surprise ourselves in a negative way we should be able to surprise ourselves in a positive way as well".

  • He said even winning 1-0 against Real Madrid "is difficult enough" and added "we don't come here and just expect to win".

  • Carlo Ancelotti's side "is one of the best teams in the world" who Klopp said "are good with everything - possession-based, high-pressing, deep defending, counters".

