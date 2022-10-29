St Johnstone 1-0 Kilmarnock: What did the manager say?

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes told BBC Scotland: "I do and I think we were good enough to get something from the performance. We lose, such a scabby goal, it’s not even going towards goal - it’s going back across the six-yard box and it hits off big Ash [Taylor].

"We could have maybe been a bit better in the build-up to it in terms of picking up a second ball and not allowing Steveie May to face us in the box. It’s so harsh on us.

"If you’re going to concede you want to score early and I thought we finished the first half well and were strong in the second half too."