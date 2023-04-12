Ten Hag on Rashford injury, Sabitzer and Europa League experts Sevilla

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final first-leg against Sevilla at Old Trafford on Thursday

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

  • There was no clarity offered on the likely length of Marcus Rashford's injury absence but: "It is a setback and he is disappointed but he is not totally broken. He is optimistic he will be back quickly."

  • Anthony Martial is fit enough to start after overcoming the latest of a succession of injuries that have dogged him this season. However: "We don’t have to force things. We are careful."

  • An optimistic response from Ten Hag when asked if Marcel Sabitzer's loan could be turned into a permanent transfer from Bayern Munich in the summer: "He is doing fantastic. He is really well adjusted to Man Utd and the Premier League. Suits our dressing room really well."

  • On the challenge presented by six-time Europa League winners Sevilla: "They have big reputation in the Europa League. They have won it more times than anyone a magnificent record. It is their target. If we want to beat them have to play our best football."

