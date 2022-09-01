Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham are considering whether to make a move for Southampton centre-back Jan Bednarek, with Craig Dawson keen to take up an option to leave the Hammers.

Bednarek started Southampton’s opening two games of the season, but was an unused substitute in recent games against Leicester, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Leicester City, Wolves and Aston Villa have all inquired about 32-year-old Dawson, who was has a year left on his current deal.

If David Moyes opted to let him go, it would leave West Ham short in central defence, given new signing Nayef Aguerd has been ruled out of the early weeks of the campaign following ankle surgery.