Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Back in August, I wrote the first Tuesday talking point of the new season and opened with the line: "Any Leicester fan will tell you, following our club is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride."

Well, six games in and I’m still waiting for the upward turn. The list of problems at the club feels longer than Nottingham Forest’s shopping list.

Brendan Rodgers said we need a refresh, that some players had reached their best. Try looking in the mirror, Mr Rodgers!

Everyone says what a good coach Rodgers is. For me, a good coach makes the best of what he’s got. (Cough... Martin O’Neill.)

Rodgers has run out of ideas. Virtually the same squad that won the FA Cup is now in a relegation fight.

Round pegs in square holes. Favourite players.

It was once said he had no plan B. Against Brighton, it seemed like he was using plans C, D and E - but the problem was the players didn’t seem to understand which they should be playing.

That was as bad a performance from Leicester as any we saw from team that got relegated to the third tier.

Anyone got the number for a good taxi company?

