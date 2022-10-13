S﻿t Mirren v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

statsSNS

  • St Mirren have wontheir last four home games in the Scottish Premiership, as many as they had in their previous 22 beforehand.

  • Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes has lost just one of his 25 top-flight meetings with St Mirren in his managerial career (W11 D13), a 1-0 defeat with Aberdeen in August 2019.

  • St Mirren have won both of their last two league games against promoted sides; they last won three such matches in a row in the top flight in November 2012 under Danny Lennon.

  • None of Kilmarnock’s last 22 away games in the Premiership have been drawn (W4 L18), with Killie losing 12 of their last 13 on the road.