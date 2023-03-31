Kilmarnock v Hearts: Team news

Kilmarnock will still be without Liam Polworth but he has been running again after suffering a knock against Inverness.

Jordan Jones (ankle) and one other unnamed player are doubts while Ben Chrisene (knee) and Innes Cameron (hamstring) are making good progress from long-term absences.

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin will miss the trip to Rugby Park after sustaining concussion on international duty with Australia.

Yutaro Oda (foot) is back in training as is Peter Haring (concussion), while Liam Boyce (knee), Beni Baningime (knee), Craig Halkett (knee) and Craig Gordon (leg) remain on the sidelines.