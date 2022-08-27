Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City’s latest comeback underlined the size of the task facing the clubs hoping to dethrone them as champions this term.

After 45 minutes of providing those clubs with gentle encourage and a slight show of weakness, City and Erling Haaland delivered an emphatic response.

While Bernardo Silva’s goal provided the spark to ignite City’s fightback from two goals down, Haaland was the man to fully capitalise on a tiring Palace defence.

The Norwegian plundered a hat-trick in just 19 minutes before leaving the pitch to a standing ovation and a warm embrace from his manager Pep Guardiola.

Haaland's movement, anticipation and physical strength to fend off defenders suggests that unlike in previous campaigns City may be able to take a more robust approach against well-drilled defences and win matches that appear seemingly beyond them.