Sutton's predictions: Aston Villa v Man City

Sutton's prediction: 0-5

I saw Arsenal take Aston Villa apart in midweek - it didn't sound like it with a 2-1 scoreline but they did take them apart.

For Manchester City, it is about balancing the Champions League with the Premier League now so it will be interesting to see what they do with this one.

Erling Haaland could be rested with one eye on Sevilla next week but he doesn't need long on the pitch to score. He is like a 15-year-old playing in an under-10s league and I fear for Villa. The Gunners exploited their set-up, and if City are at their clinical best then it could be bad for them.

It isn't a must-win for Steven Gerrard - it is a 'not going to win' but it does build the pressure. If you have all pre-season and build a certain way then a manager should have time to bed them in. It hasn't been a great start but they did beat Everton.

Juice Menace's prediction: 1-3

