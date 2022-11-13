W﻿e asked for your views following Rangers' draw with St Mirren...

R﻿oss: There's no passion, no urgency and no desire in the tactics from Van Bronckhorst. It's simply a fear of losing games and we see how that's doing for us. He has to go and go immediately, and take his dud signings with him. We need someone who knows Rangers and can turn this ailing team around, if it's not too late already

A﻿nonymous: It’s all being said, No fight, No leadership, No responsibility. Get all the youngsters in, they will fight for the privilege of playing for Glasgow Rangers

D﻿ougie: I liked Gio as a player, and wanted him as manager. Initially he appeared to style tactics to individual games...no more. Bottom line - he's too stubborn, horseshoe side to side, possession football doesn't work, teams cope with it. So what has he done about it? Nothing. Gio, please just go...enough is enough. The silence from the board is deafening

Anonymous: A team who was very good last season, can’t all of a sudden turn into a bad team. The problem has to be in the dressing room and that’s down to the manager

A﻿lex: I said before he should go. Some mangers are long term, others short term, unfortunately Gio is the latter

A﻿nonymous: Our form is terrible, Gio seems out of his depth or has lost the team, time for him to go, give a new manager a chance and a transfer window, now's the time with the break for the World Cup

S﻿cotty: Gio has to go, the team are not playing for him anymore, it's shocking

Anonymous: They are completely at sixes and sevens and the team that did so well last year in reaching the Europa League final have not turned up this year

M﻿ark: Rangers were poor, just as expected, the Buddies knew before the kick-off they were in with a chance, hope young King is okay