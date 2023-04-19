Manchester United's greatest Champions League comebacks

Paris St-Germain 1-3 Manchester United (last 16 second leg, 6 March 2019)

Aggregate 3-3: Man Utd win on away goals

In a memorable year for English comebacks in the Champions League, it all started with Manchester United seeing off Paris St-Germain in the last 16.

Interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered the first defeat of his tenure in the first leg when a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford halted an 11-game unbeaten run.

None of the previous 107 clubs to lose a Champions League or European Cup first leg by two goals or more at home had managed to advance and few expected United to buck that trend.

But Romelu Lukaku got United off to the perfect start after two minutes only for Juan Bernat to hit back 11 minutes later, restoring PSG's two-goal aggregate lead.

The Red Devils refused to give up and Lukaku put them ahead on the night before Marcus Rashford converted his first competitive penalty for the club in the 94th minute to send United through.