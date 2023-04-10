The VARdict take on Morelos' disallowed goal

Alfredo Morelos' disallowed goal against Celtic on Saturday was the first incident to be analysed on this week's edition of The VARdict.

Former FIFA referee Stuart Dougal was quick to assert that, "VAR can't intervene here, because it is not a clear and obvious error," regarding Morelos' tussle with Alastair Johnston, which referee Kevin Clancy deemed enough to award a free-kick to the defender and disallow the goal.

"If there is something much more blatant, if there is no contact whatsoever then of course, VAR could step in and ask the referee to have a look at it again but where they are looking at that clip, it is a bit 50/50, 60/40, depending on what side of the fence you are on, VAR - under the current protocols - cannot get involved."

Host Alasdair Lamont asked Dougal why the referee didn't let the goal stand and if VAR thinks there is an infringement, that they can make that judgement, after some suggesting that could be a potential avenue.

"If Kevin Clancy doesn't call that the way that he has, and he is relying on VAR and VAR says to him basically you are wrong, it means Kevin is wrong.

"So, by not making a decision, he can also be wrong so it is important that the refereeing team - not just the match officials - call it as they see it and if they need VAR to 'rescue them' then they can do that."