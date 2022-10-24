A﻿rsenal's run of eight straight wins came to an end with a 1-1 draw at Southampton, but goalscorer Granit Xhaka made former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"﻿This can't be happening. Granit Xhaka - once the most unpopular player ever in an Arsenal shirt - is scoring goals. Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are playing out of their skins, the Gunners are still top of the table and I can't see anyone stopping them at the moment.

"It's like a nightmare unfolding in front of your very eyes."

F﻿ind out who else made Garth's team of the week here