M﻿antej Mann, BBC Sport

I﻿t might be five defeats from seven in the Premier League, but the Hammers don't look too far away.

T﻿hey were understandably lacklustre before conceding what proved to be the winner at Goodison Park after travelling back from European action in Denmark on Thursday.

A﻿ lack of goals has been an issue so far this season, and that void in attack continued in Merseyside, but they had their chances after going behind.

O﻿n another day, Michail Antonio directs his header either side of Asmir Begovic and the Hammers leave with at least a point.

N﻿ext up for David Moyes' side is a game with fellow early-season strugglers Wolves. It's too early for six pointers, but three against the Midlands side will do nicely to kickstart the Hammers' league campaign.