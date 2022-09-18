Analysis: Everton 1-0 West Ham
- Published
Mantej Mann, BBC Sport
It might be five defeats from seven in the Premier League, but the Hammers don't look too far away.
They were understandably lacklustre before conceding what proved to be the winner at Goodison Park after travelling back from European action in Denmark on Thursday.
A lack of goals has been an issue so far this season, and that void in attack continued in Merseyside, but they had their chances after going behind.
On another day, Michail Antonio directs his header either side of Asmir Begovic and the Hammers leave with at least a point.
Next up for David Moyes' side is a game with fellow early-season strugglers Wolves. It's too early for six pointers, but three against the Midlands side will do nicely to kickstart the Hammers' league campaign.