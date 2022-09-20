Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

While Raphael Varane enjoys the form of his United career at the base of Erik ten Hag’s thriving team, two words strike fear into the heart more than any other - international break.

The French general will represent his nation over the next two weeks, leaving fans praying for his safe return. It’s no overstatement to insist his presence is critical - and the stats back it up.

Alongside Lisandro Martinez, Varane has helped United’s backline regain its formidable reputation.

Martinez; an elite reader of the game with the passing range to match. Varane; the defensive leader this team has craved, fulfilling the world-class expectations on his shoulders.

United have triumphed in all five games in which they have paired this term, keeping three clean sheets and conceding just twice.

Varane has accumulated 495 minutes across six fixtures. His half-time arrival in the early-season drubbing at Brentford halted the hosts’ scoring spree before Ten Hag’s side embarked on their winning run.

The 29-year-old hasn’t started in three games this season - Brighton & Hove Albion and Real Sociedad on top of Brentford. United lost all three.

It feels like the sky’s the limit when Varane is fit and firing.