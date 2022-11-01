Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Last week Mikel Arteta said Arsenal needed a reset after two games in a row which they failed to win. A home match against Nottingham Forest presented the perfect opportunity to do just that and this team seized that opportunity.

The Gunners cut through Forest with ease in a game that will have reinstalled confidence to lots of this team. None more so than Reiss Nelson.

Nelson turns 23 in December and he was once thought of as one of the most exciting players to emerge from Hale End. His progress has stalled in recent years but sometimes players just need a break to put them back on track.

He must see the success the likes of Bukayo Saka have had in this team and under this manager and be desperate to replicate it.

Nelson has a lot more to do to convince fans and Arteta that he is part of this project for the long haul but, with a real lack of attacking depth, there’s a space in this squad for him if he can use his performance against Forest as a platform to propel his career back on track.