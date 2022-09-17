T﻿homas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

T﻿here was plenty to like about St Johnstone. Centre-backs Alex Mitchell, Liam Gordon, and Andy Considine were solid, and Drey Wright was full of energy from right wing-back.

Melker Hallberg was the standout in centre midfield, driving forward and making 21 passes into the final third, while doing his fair share of defensive work. It was a fantastic performance.

H﻿owever, the same issue is the number of chances they create. They look a better side than last season, but still lack ideas in the final third.

D﻿espite an attacking line-up, Stevie May's effort from distance off the post was as close as they came. Graham Carey's delivery was missed, but they need to improve their movement and speed up front.