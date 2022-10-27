XG stats show County need to brush up at both ends of pitch

R﻿oss County are conceding more and scoring fewer than their XG (expected goals) suggests this season.

M﻿alky Mackay's men are the lowest scorers in the Premiership, with six goals in 12 games, while only Dundee United have conceded more than County's haul of 20.

B﻿ut Opta's stats show County have a scoring XG of 7.7, giving them a differential of -1.7 which is the worst in the dvision.

And they have shipped two more than their expected goals against of 18. But it's worth noting that only two clubs - St Mirren and Livingston - have conceded fewer goals than their XG.