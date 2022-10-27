XG stats show County need to brush up at both ends of pitch
Ross County are conceding more and scoring fewer than their XG (expected goals) suggests this season.
Malky Mackay's men are the lowest scorers in the Premiership, with six goals in 12 games, while only Dundee United have conceded more than County's haul of 20.
But Opta's stats show County have a scoring XG of 7.7, giving them a differential of -1.7 which is the worst in the dvision.
And they have shipped two more than their expected goals against of 18. But it's worth noting that only two clubs - St Mirren and Livingston - have conceded fewer goals than their XG.