'﻿Manager has been backed and needs better than mid-table finish'

W﻿e asked for your views on Aberdeen's season so far.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

David: Less than tight defence. Okay midfield when Ross McCrorie is in it. Frontline which can look very threatening. Manager open to debate - he has been supported with cash and he now has a team that is of his choosing so probably has to do way better than a mid-table finish.

Kevin: I've been to all the home league games this season and Aberdeen are very slow starters for about the first 30 to 40 minutes. They allow the opposition to take the initiative. They are better than last season but at home they should start a lot better.

N﻿orman: Things are progressing nicely.

Anon: Let's be honest, a very favourable draw has got us to the brink of a League Cup semi. We need a creative midfielder who can put his foot on the ball and see the pass and the game. Ramadani and McCrorie are good but not creative players. Barron is good but has no cover and is still very young. Defence is suspect to the cross ball.