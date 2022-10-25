Will Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Manchester United came after Jorginho scored a penalty for the home team. Despite a couple of presentable chances, Graham Potter's team could only score from a set-piece.

The preceding game saw them draw 0-0 with Brentford, and before that they beat Aston Villa thanks to two mistakes from the defence.

Prior to Villa, we were winning games consistently, but there was always the sense the Blues' main scorers - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling - were getting goals from individual moments rather than moves built by the team.

Potter is now bumping up against the same problem that ended up costing his two Chelsea predecessors their jobs. He has to find a way of adding consistent attacking production to his team without sacrificing defensive reliability.

Frank Lampard eventually pushed too far forward - and Thomas Tuchel eventually sat too deep.

Potter will have to pick his poison - but until he has a set-up which produces consistent goals from his attacking talent, we can't say he's taken this team forward from where we have spent the past couple of years.