Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

One of the main reasons football is enjoyed across the globe is that there is more than one way to play.

Searching through the Premier League archives, there have been Pep Guardiola’s centurions of 2017-18, Claudio Ranieri’s underdogs of 2015-16 and Arsene Wenger's Invincibles of 2003-04 – to name a few.

Southampton’s old days in the Europa League seem far away - and probably even further distant in the future - but there are still some things to enjoy.

Coming in for the injured Kyle Walker-Peters, Lyanco made his first start of the season in what was a stellar performance against Arsenal.

Already a cult hero, the Brazilian epitomised what fans want to see in a player.

Thrust into right-back, his grit, determination and desire to win the ball back for his side is clear.

Keeping the dangerous Gabriel Martinelli - who had scored four goals and assisted two going into Sunday's game - quiet, the former Torino man celebrated each tackle as if he was a fan in the stands.

His passion could have seen him receive a red card after lashing out at Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, but tampering with that may change his style.