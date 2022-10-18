Striker K﻿emar Roofe - yet to play this season because of injury - is in the squad and "ready for minutes".

V﻿an Bronckhorst will rotate his squad for the cup tie but says captain James Tavernier has no injury concerns despite reports to the contrary.

D﻿iscussions are ongoing with out-of-contract players including Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.

V﻿an Bronckhorst says Malik Tillman - who scored against Motherwell on Sunday - is coming back into form after a difficult few weeks, but needs to improve the defensive side of his game.

O﻿n Rangers' Champions League struggles, the Dutchman says it would be easier to play in the Europa or Conference League but the club want to test themselves against the best.