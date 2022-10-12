I﻿an Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

Sunday’s defeat by Manchester United was disappointing, not least because Everton took the lead early, but Frank Lampard will know there’ll be bumps along the way on the road to improvement.

The Blues now face two tough-looking away games at Tottenham and Newcastle, and it's games like these that may tell us how far they’ve come this season.

Lampard is now faced with selection dilemmas - but good ones.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could well return after appearing as a substitute at the weekend – and a full week’s training will surely benefit him.

Fellow sub James Garner looked lively when he came on for his debut and may have given the boss something to think about.

Tottenham have obvious threats up front but Everton’s backline has been excellent, so it’ll be about eliminating the kind of errors further up the pitch that led to United’s goals - just split-second things that can be so costly at the highest level. Most teams will punish you and Spurs certainly have the ability to do that.

For Everton now, it's about keeping things tight and having the belief to start another unbeaten run.