Analysis: Man City 4-0 Southampton
- Published
Chris Bevan, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium
It was hardly surprising that Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhutl had to face repeated questions about his future after his side's 4-0 defeat at Manchester City, their fourth-straight loss.
There have been rumours all week that Hasenhuttl's four-year reign could soon be over but the Austrian was adamant he was only thinking about Saints' next match - at home to West Ham next weekend - and said he is not letting the speculation bother him.
When asked if he feared for his job, Hasenhuttl replied: "I am not thinking in this direction, never, since I was a manager.
"It is the first time in my managerial career that I get such questions to be honest, so in 16 years I have never answered these questions and I really don’t use any energy in thinking about that.
"The only way I think is that I have to do everything that I can to help my team, and this is the only thing I think about."