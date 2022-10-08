C﻿hris Bevan, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

It was hardly surprising that S﻿outhampton manager Ralph Hasenhutl had to face repeated questions about his future after his side's 4-0 defeat at Manchester City, their fourth-straight loss.

There have been rumours all week that H﻿asenhuttl's four-year reign could soon be over but the Austrian was adamant he was only thinking about Saints' next match - at home to West Ham next weekend - and said he is not letting the speculation bother him.

W﻿hen asked if he feared for his job, Hasenhuttl replied: "I am not thinking in this direction, never, since I was a manager.

"It is the first time in my managerial career that I get such questions to be honest, so in 16 years I have never answered these questions and I really don’t use any energy in thinking about that.

"The only way I think is that I have to do everything that I can to help my team, and this is the only thing I think about."