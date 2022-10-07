F﻿ormer Nottingham Forest defender Brian Laws says the club's fans played their part in Steve Cooper's new contract

He told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It’s brilliant news. He deserves some acknowledgement for what he has achieved so far at this football club.

"The chairman is giving him the support he requires in these difficult times. It also will stop any kind of rumours with each game that goes by about whether he’s going to lose his job.

"That will, of course, settle the players down as well and allow them to play the football.

"People from Nottingham know what a tremendous job he has done. He has achieved something that 12 months ago was impossible.

"To put a new squad together this season was an impossible task for any manager. If Pep Guardiola came into this football club with 23 new players, he’s have the same issues and problems.

"This will just about calm things down and allow Cooper to get the job done - because I think he will."

H﻿e added: "The power of the fans is quite evident. The vocal support that Steve got during the game [against Leicester] was remarkable. That also underlines the connection he has with the supporters.

"They have realised they’ve got their club back and they’ve got a manager who loves the club. There's absolutely no question that has been one of the significant reasons why the chairman has handed the contract out."

H﻿ear the full BBC Radio Nottingham interview on BBC Sounds