Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty will face St Johnstone at Rugby Park on Wednesday, even though he faces a minimum suspension of 10-games following a sectarian slur that could sideline the 35-year-old until January. (The Herald), external

St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon could make his long-awaited comeback from the cruciate ligament damage suffered in November after overcoming a minor setback, but the Canada international will only feature against Kilmarnock on Wednesday if circumstances dictate. (The Herald), external

