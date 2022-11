Ross County will again be missing Ross Callachan while Ben Paton, Ben Purrington, Connor Randall and Alex Samuel are also expected to remain on the sidelines.

St Mirren defender Richard Tait is to see a specialist regarding a groin strain and will not be available. Defenders Declan Gallagher and Scott Tanser will be assessed but are unlikely to feature.

Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is back in training and should be available after the World Cup.