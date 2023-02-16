Ian Westbrook, Beesotted podcast, external

Bob Booker is Brentford’s ultimate cult hero. Never the star player, Bob won over an at-first sceptical crowd when he returned from a loan spell to hit a hat-trick against Hull.

Every game he showed hard work and commitment and also proved his versatility, playing in every position except goalkeeper in 10 years at Griffin Park, but never complaining about not holding down one role.

He left for Sheffield United in 1998 and helped them reach the top flight. But he rejoined the Bees three years later, with his signing being announced as "First Division star joins Brentford"!

Bob helped the Bees win promotion to the second tier, after a 38-year absence, before a knee injury ended his career. He is a member of the Brentford Hall of Fame.

