Former England goalkeeper Rob Green believes Manchester United are the favourites to progress in the Europa League after an entertaining draw at Barcelona in the first leg.

Marcus Rashford cancelled out Marcos Alonso's opener before he forced Jules Kounde into an own goal to give United the lead. Raphinha's equaliser pegged the Red Devils back but Green feels they will have the edge at Old Trafford next Thursday.

"If you were reversing it and reflecting on a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, you would have to say Barcelona were the favourites," Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It is fairly obvious and evident that the first goal can be avoided and then the second goal needs tidying up too so Ten Hag is justified in saying there were mistakes.

"This United side is not the finished article but if they make those improvements then they go and win the tie."

Green was in the Nou Camp for the tie and he said the gravitas of this game beat anything on display in the Champions League.

"In terms of size, no game can be matched by Barelona v Manchester United," he said. "The fact it is in the Europa League shows where the two clubs are - and they are evenly matched as we saw tonight."

