Davidson seeks Saints momentum & hails squad strength

Callum Davidson wants St Johnstone to build on their "massive" Tayside derby triumph by securing a long-awaited home win.

Victory over Dundee United last weekend propelled Davidson's side nine points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

Saints host St Mirren on Saturday seeking to end a dismal run of one point from their last five league games at McDiarmid Park, where their last win came against Rangers in early November.

“It was massive, I don't normally celebrate too much but I was really pleased with how we got the victory at Tannadice,” Davidson said.

“We’ve had a tough run of fixtures and it was nice to get those couple of wins, Motherwell away and Dundee United away, which gives a wee bit of breathing space, but you’re always looking down.

“It's important we take it to Saturday, have that momentum there, we have quite a strong squad just now.

“It's a good group and they believe in what they're doing and they believe in each other, which are massive parts of success.

“We've had players coming in which gives us a freshness to the team, put a challenge up to some boys who maybe thought they were playing, and it’s really important to have that. Win games of football and the likelihood is you stay in the team.”