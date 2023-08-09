Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Liverpool could do with a good start on Sunday to banish the demons of last season's failure to qualify for the Champions League - and history suggests they are likely to do so.

Out of all 20 Premier League teams, the Reds are the only side unbeaten in their last 10 fixtures on the opening weekend.

Indeed, the 2022-23 draw at Fulham was only the second time in that same period Liverpool have failed to start the season with a win.

They have generally been high-scoring affairs too - four goals against Leeds (2020), against Norwich (2019), against West Ham (2018) and against Arsenal (2016), as well as three goals in games with Norwich again (2021) and Watford (2017).

However, that record could be in serious jeopardy on Sunday against Chelsea with whom the Reds have had four successive goalless draws in all competitions.

A perfect time for Jurgen Klopp's menacing frontline to find their shooting boots - and dampen the swell of optimism around Stamford Bridge.