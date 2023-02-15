Davidson on management, Dundee United and outside influences

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has been talking to the media today.

Here are the key points from his press conference:

  • The lack of time given to Scottish football managers is "not great" in his opinion.

  • Davidson believes that outside influences have a strong effect on managers losing their job.

  • Underlined the importance having a strong backroom team for support.

  • Long-term injury absentee Chris Kane played in a reserve game recently as he continues to work towards full fitness.

  • Davidson described Saturday's game against Dundee United as "must not lose".