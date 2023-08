Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin has been speaking to BBC Sport to look ahead to the new season: "Unai Emery has transformed an already upwardly mobile club in Aston Villa. There have been mature tactics from an astute, grown-up manager.

"They needed a centre-back, so he got a top quality one in Pau Torres. European football will stretch them, but another seventh-place finish wouldn't be a shock."