Joe Gomez's injury-plagued past could be contributing to his defensive struggles for Liverpool, believes former Reds full-back Stephen Warnock.

The 25-year-old missed the majority of the 2020-21 season with a knee injury, having suffered with ankle issues prior to that, and has struggled to put together a run of starts since returning.

"I think with Joe Gomez, he’s either outstanding or he has tough nights and that’s just an inconsistency, but I also think that’s come with the issues of his injuries over the years," Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live, reflecting on Tuesday's 5-2 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid.

"He doesn’t quite trust his body to do what he knows it’s capable of doing and that can be a big problem when you’re trying to concentrate on your game.

"When [Real Madrid keeper Thibaut] Courtois made a mistake, it didn’t faze him, it didn’t get to him at all, whereas with Gomez, as soon as one mistake was made, it just felt like the weight of the world went on his shoulders."

Warnock, however, was quick to point that Gomez was certainly not the only Liverpool player culpable on an error-ridden night for Jurgen Klopp's side.

"If you look at the goals they conceded, four of the goals were mistakes and I think that's the difference where the mentality of the players isn’t quite back to what it used to be," Warnock added.

"You look around and think that senior players were on that pitch for Liverpool and they didn’t grab the game by the scruff of the neck."

Listen to more from Warnock from 2'20'00 on 5 Live Breakfast