'Newcastle need more players who can take you to the next level'

Micah Richards says Newcastle know they need to bring in better players who can take them to the next level.

Richards compared the options available to both Manchester United and the Magpies in the Carabao Cup final and said it was a case of very good players against top, top players.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Newcastle are on track for where they need to be and they should be proud of what they have achieved so far.

"The next step is going to be expectation levels. You have just got to be realistic and I think Newcastle fans are being. If you look at how many fans stayed and clapped the players at the end, it was brilliant to see.

"The next step is going to be the one. They are a very good team, but they need more players who can take you to the next level without being disrespectful to the old ones. The competition is what makes the team better."

Chris Sutton added: "The end of this season is so important for Newcastle in terms of trying to cement a Champions League place.

"If they do that they are a more attractive proposition to join. If they fade away it could be a bit of a problem for Eddie Howe in the transfer market."

